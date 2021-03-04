Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,364 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 875,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $20,302,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.