Carrie A. Warren Sells 4,087 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 17,607,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 782,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.