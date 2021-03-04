CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.84. 835,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,209,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after buying an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

