Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$245.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.
Shares of CJT opened at C$171.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$205.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.
About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
