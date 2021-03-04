Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$245.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.

Shares of CJT opened at C$171.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$205.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

