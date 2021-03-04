CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CardioGenics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 78,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About CardioGenics
