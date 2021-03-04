CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CardioGenics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 78,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.