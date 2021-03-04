Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

