Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

