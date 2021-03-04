Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $36.05 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and $6.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00322029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011813 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

