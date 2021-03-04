Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.72 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

