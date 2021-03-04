Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

