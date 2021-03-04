Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 135,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

