Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 22,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CGC opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

