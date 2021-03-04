Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.45.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$34.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.24. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

