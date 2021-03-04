Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $661,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 80,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,154. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.