Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.47

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$119.47 and last traded at C$119.40, with a volume of 134672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.