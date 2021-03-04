Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.21.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

