Canaccord Genuity Raises Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $7.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

