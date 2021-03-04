Canaccord Genuity Raises Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $7.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
