Canaccord Genuity Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $315.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average is $268.80. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

