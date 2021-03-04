Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 2,001,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

