Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 2,001,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
