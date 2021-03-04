Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.