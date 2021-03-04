Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

EDU stock opened at $184.02 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $167.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

