Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.58% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELX opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.