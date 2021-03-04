Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.