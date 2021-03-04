Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

