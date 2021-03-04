California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of ProAssurance worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProAssurance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ProAssurance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $18,371,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $27.47.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

