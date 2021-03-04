California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,609 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,013.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,393,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.