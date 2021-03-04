California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

