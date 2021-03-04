Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 417,627 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$483.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

