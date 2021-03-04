Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 417,627 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$483.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

