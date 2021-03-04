CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.73. CAI International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 930%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

CAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in CAI International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CAI International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.