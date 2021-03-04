Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $95.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

