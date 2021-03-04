Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.07

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 32231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

