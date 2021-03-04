Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $479.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.21 million and the highest is $536.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $386.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

