BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BYD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

BYD stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. BYD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

