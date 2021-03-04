Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $9,270,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after buying an additional 303,639 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

