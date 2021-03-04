Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

