Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the typical volume of 596 call options.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.