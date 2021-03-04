Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

