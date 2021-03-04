Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

BLDR stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

