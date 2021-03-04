BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops One Day Volume of $818.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $56.34 million and approximately $818.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

