Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

