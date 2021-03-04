Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. 873,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,169. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

