Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BPYUP opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.