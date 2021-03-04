Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $46.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.86. 21,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,999,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873,731 shares of company stock worth $223,048,238.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.