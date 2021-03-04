Brokers Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.