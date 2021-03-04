Brokers Set Expectations for SPX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

