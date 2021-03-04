Brokers Set Expectations for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

