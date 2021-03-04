Brokers Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

MRVI stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

