Brokers Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

