Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

