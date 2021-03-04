Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

ROCK stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

